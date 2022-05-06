Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
You can now pay in crypto for Gucci products. Details here

You can now pay in crypto for Gucci products. Details here

Gucci seeks to expand the service to its directly-operated North American stores soon.
1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Beginning this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci's flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York, the company said reported by Reuters.

Italian high-end luxury fashion house, Gucci allows purchasing its products using cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin in some stores in the US due to broader acceptance of the digital currency.

Beginning this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci's flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York, the company said reported by Reuters.

Gucci had announced to accept multiple digital assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and a few U.S. dollar-pegged stable coins.

A Vogue Business report said that in-store crypto payments will be made with a link sent via email to the customer; the link contains a QR code that allows them to execute the payment from their crypto wallet. The first Gucci stores to take crypto are Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas.

Gucci seeks to expand the service to its directly-operated North American stores soon.