You can now pay in crypto for Gucci products. Details here

Gucci had announced to accept multiple digital assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and a few U.S. dollar-pegged stable coins.
A Vogue Business report said that in-store crypto payments will be made with a link sent via email to the customer; the link contains a QR code that allows them to execute the payment from their crypto wallet. The first Gucci stores to take crypto are Wooster Street in New York, Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, Miami Design District, Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas.
Gucci seeks to expand the service to its directly-operated North American stores soon.