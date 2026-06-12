You can now search property listings through ChatGPT as Housing.com integrates AI

Housing.com on Friday announced that it has launched a native property search experience on ChatGPT, allowing users to discover residential listings through natural-language queries instead of relying solely on traditional filters and keyword-based searches.

“The launch marks another step in Housing.com’s ongoing effort to make home buying and renting simpler through technology,” the company said.

The digital real estate platform said that the new feature will allow users to search for properties, refine preferences and compare options through natural, conversational interactions on ChatGPT. By enabling users to describe their requirements in everyday language, the integration aims to make property search experience more seamless and personalised.

How does this integration work? According to Housing.com, users can now search for properties on ChatGPT by describing their requirements in simple language. Then the platform will give you relevant listings as per your requirement and refine results wherever necessary.

“By bringing its property search experience to ChatGPT, Housing.com is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift and making real estate discovery more accessible, intelligent, and user-centric. And not just that, Housing.com is also investing in the future of property viewing experience,” the company said.

Speaking about the integration, Praveen Sharma, CEO of REA India (Housing.com), said that the company's growth strategy is focused on expanding its geographic footprint and technology capabilities.

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“As we deepen our presence across more Indian cities, we are equally committed to building intelligent experiences that simplify every stage of the property search journey. The launch on ChatGPT represents an important step in that direction. As India’s leading real estate App, we are embedding AI across every stage of the consumer journey - from discovering the right home through natural conversation, to experiencing properties in smarter, more immersive ways. Our ambition is to humanize technology to simplify decisions, so every home search feels possible,” the top executive said.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com provides a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. It currently commands a presence in over 45 cities, which includes both tier 1 and 2 markets.

Growing role of AI in consumer search The move highlights the growing role of generative AI in digital commerce and consumer search. As users increasingly rely on conversational interfaces to seek recommendations and make decisions, companies are exploring new ways to bring their services directly into AI-driven ecosystems.

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In February this year, Washington-based real estate brokerage firm Redfin also rolled out an app in ChatGPT, allowing its consumers to have a more conversational experience as they search for homes. In a press release, Redfin said the app enables consumers to ask specific housing-related questions and refine their search without needing to re-enter criteria.