You don’t need to pay up anymore for PayPal

These figures are actually being held back by the wind-down of PayPal’s relationship with eBay, which was transitioning to new payments arrangements in a prolonged process that was largely done by the end of 2021. The presence of past eBay revenue in year-earlier base figures is still dragging down growth rates by around 4 percentage points, PayPal says. But this effect should fade entirely by the fourth quarter of this year, making PayPal’s growth look significantly faster. There are also more catalysts to look forward to, such as the coming introduction of a “pay with Venmo" option on Amazon.

