'You leave, you lose': Global bank seeks return of bonuses if employees quit

The punishment mimics the clawbacks that came into vogue after the financial crisis to make sure executives can't profit from malfeasance. Equity awards to bankers at Goldman typically vest over three years in equal increments. But recipients aren't allowed to cash out the stock until five years after the first award, even as they pay taxes on it. The idea is to ensure employees' interests are aligned with the company's long-term health.

