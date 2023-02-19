'You must be a genius': Elon Musk spars with ex-employee over Twitter ad relevance
Musk noted that the current system was ‘sheer madness’ and needed an overhaul at the earliest. He said that the company had begun improving relevance in December last year, but still had ‘a very long way to go’.
Twitter chief Elon Musk lashed out at a former employee on Saturday over advertising relevance on the social media platform. The remarks came after the company's ex-revenue product lead Bruce Falck took to Twitter insisting that Musk had absolutely no idea what he was talking about.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×