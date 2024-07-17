’You will love this. Give it a try:’ Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on company’s new health insurance policy

Digital payments giant Paytm has announced a significant overhaul of its health insurance policy, expanding coverage to include regular healthcare services. In a post on the social media platform X, the company unveiled its new "Paytm|Health Insurance" plan, which deviates from traditional health insurance models by incorporating routine healthcare expenses.

“Say Hello to Paytm|Health Insurance! Unlike traditional health insurance, our exclusive plan covers regular healthcare too!” the company said in a post on X (formerly twitter).

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma enthusiastically endorsed the new policy, encouraging users to try it out. “You will love this. Give it a try,” he wrote on X.

The Aditya Birla Health Insurance Plan, offered exclusively to Paytm users by One97 Communications (Paytm's parent company), provides coverage up to ₹3 lakh for individuals between 18 and 35 years old. The premium can be paid on a monthly or annual basis and may vary based on demography.

Paytm has extensively described the features of the health insurance plan in a detailed post on X.

Features of Paytm's new health insurance policy The policy will cover regular health check-ups and other hospital costs.

“From hospitalization costs to regular visits and check-ups, we got it all!” the company said.

According to Paytm, users can avail of the services of a doctor without worrying about the costs.

“Now, with our extensive plan, you can consult a doctor frequently, thus keeping sickness at bay. And what’s more? You don’t need to worry about the bills! We have you covered,” the company claimed.

The new policy will also offer medical advice from doctors at any time of the day.

“Need medical advice at an off time? You can access specialist MBBS doctors 24x7 whenever you need it with Paytm Health Insurance,” Paytm said.

The health insurance policy will cover expenses for medicines and lab tests and offer discounts on pharmaceutical products and diagnostic tests.

“And, not just doctor consultations, you can now enjoy discounts on pharmacy purchases and diagnostic lab tests as part of our comprehensive care package,”

It will also cover annual medical checkups for users.