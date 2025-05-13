India’s Gen Z is drinking less, but drinking better
Suneera Tandon , Varuni Khosla 5 min read 13 May 2025, 02:46 PM IST
SummaryYounger Indians are beginning to drink differently. A small number of Gen Z consumers are exploring moderation—drinking less, and in some cases, choosing better-quality beverages over quantity.
New Delhi: Young Indians are rethinking how they drink. A rising number of Gen Z consumers are cutting back on alcohol or trading quantity for quality, in line with a global shift towards health and wellness.
