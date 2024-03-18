Ekagrah Rohan Murthy holds 15,00,000 shares or 0.04 percent stake in IT major Infosys, as per a filing with the BSE.

NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, has gifted his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy with shares of the company worth ₹240 crore. This in effect likely makes the infant India's youngest millionaire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Young Ekagrah now holds 15,00,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04 percent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company, as per a filing with the BSE.

Following this transaction, Murthy's own stake in Infosys has decreased from 0.40 percent to 0.36 percent, representing over 1.51 crore shares. The transfer of shares was conducted "off-market", the filing added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Member of the Family Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's son, Rohan Murthy, along with his wife, Aparna Krishnan, announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2023. The newborn, named Ekagrah, signifies unwavering focus and determination in Sanskrit.

This addition marks the third grandchild for the Murty family, who also have two granddaughters born to their daughter, Akshata Murty and son-in-law Rishi Sunak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Illustrious Family Ties Days after her nomination to the Upper House of Parliament, Sudha Murty took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the chamber of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on March 14.

After taking oath as the Rajya Sabha MP, Murty said she wants to understand and study the topics she wants to raise in the Upper House of Parliament. When asked if the membership of the Parliament is a challenge or achievement for her, Sudha Murty said "I am neutral and happy. Let it come and start. I don't speculate so many things." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sudha Murty's nomination on the occasion of International Women's Day and acknowledged her contributions to the field of social work, philanthropy, and education.

The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services.

