Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  'Your money is safe': Paytm Payments Bank assures customers in email, text

'Your money is safe': Paytm Payments Bank assures customers in email, text

Livemint

Paytm sends out emails and texts to assure customers that their money is safe despite RBI's directive to halt new transactions.

File image of a customer using the Paytm app

Paytm Payments Bank on January 2 sought to soothe troubled customers by sending out emails and text messages assuring them that their money is safe, as per an NDTV report.

Days after the central bank issued orders for Paytm to halt all new deposits and credit transactions after the month's end (February 29, 2024), the mass communication came as a way to assure customers of services, it said.

Prefaced as an "important update" the communication said: "Your money is safe with the Bank."

Also Read | Are you a Paytm Payments Bank customer? Here’s what you should know about RBI order against company

It also acknowledged that while as per RBI's directives, customers may not be allowed to add money to their wallets post-February 29, withdrawals will continue uninterrupted.

"There is no restriction on withdrawal of money from your existing balance even after Feb 29, 2024. For any further assistance, please reach out to us via the 24x7 help section on the App," it read.

So Far…

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting customer deposits from 1 March, after an audit revealed “persistent non-compliances" and “continued material supervisory concerns". This comes almost two years after the payments bank was restricted from onboarding new customers, a restriction that is still in force.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Also Read | RBI's grip tightens: What lies ahead for Paytm after regulatory blow

They will not be impacted since it comes under the parent company (One 97 Communications) of the payments bank. That apart, UPI or unified payments interface transactions would also work on the app.

RBI has allowed such customers to extinguish their balances but they cannot load these instruments with more money from March 1, 2024. There are no restrictions on withdrawal and transfer of funds from Paytm Payments Bank accounts.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.