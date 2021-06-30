Your next round of drinks might be more expensive

So far, the price pressures haven’t caught up with consumers. The U.S. consumer-price index gained 5%, on an unadjusted basis, in May from the same month last year. People paid 8.6% more for household furnishings and bedding in that period, and 3.4% more for new cars and trucks. Alcoholic beverage prices were up just 1.6%. Data from the U.K. and eurozone also show alcohol price increases lagging behind broader gains.