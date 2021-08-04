NEW DELHI : Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has announced a new $100 million fund for creators. The YouTube Shorts Fund will be distributed to creators over 2021 and 2022. Going forward, the company will invite “eligible creators" to get their share of the Shorts Fund every month. The amounts—between $100 to $10,000—will be based on views that their short videos get every month, not just when they were uploaded.

According to YouTube, channels that have at least one eligible short video in the last 180 days will be eligible. They must also adhere to YouTube’s community Guidelines and copyright rules, and videos with watermarks or logos from “third-party social media platforms", non-original videos or reuploaded from others’ channels will not be eligible. The fund is available to creators in Brazil, Russia, South Africa, India, United Kingdom, the US and more.

Only creators who are over 13 years of age will be eligible for the payments. Parents or guardians of 13–18-year-old creators will need to accept Google’s AdSense terms and conditions to accept payments. “The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube and is not limited to just creators in the YouTube Partner Program," said Robert Kyncl, chief business officer at YouTube, in a blog post.

Funds like these are a common tool for short video platforms to attract creators to their platforms. Chinese platform TikTok had announced a similar fund in the US in July, worth $1 billion, which will be spent over the next three years. Snapchat also pays $1 million to creators who share content on its Spotlight platform. Homegrown short video platform Moj, which is owned by unicorn Sharechat, had announced a $100 million fund for creators last year.

