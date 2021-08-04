YouTube announces $100 million fund for short video creators

According to YouTube, channels that have at least one eligible short video in the last 180 days will be eligible. They must also adhere to YouTube’s community Guidelines and copyright rules, and videos with watermarks or logos from “third-party social media platforms", non-original videos or reuploaded from others’ channels will not be eligible. The fund is available to creators in Brazil, Russia, South Africa, India, United Kingdom, the US and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}