The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Susan Wojcicki has resigned from her role, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc informed on Thursday. Wojcicki said that she wants to spend more time with her family, health, and personal projects. Indian-American Neal Mohan will take command of the company after Wojcicki.

In a blog post, Wohcicki said that she is now going to spend time “focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about."

Wojcicki assured that she will continue in the position during the transition process and will take an advisory role across Google and Alphabet. She has spent nine years as the head of the social media platforms which has shown considerable growth during her tenure.

Wojcicki made of point of making YouTube more accessible to advertisers and simultaneously also managed the video creators who helped to power the video hosting website. With her efforts, YouTube became one of the major jewels of Alphabet and in 2022 the social media platform generated $29.2 billion in ad sales more than 10% of Alphabet's total revenue.

She previously served as the senior vice president for ad products at Google before becoming CEO of YouTube in 2014. Wojcicki has been at the company for nearly 25 years and was one of the earliest employees of Google.

Wojcicki was one of the very few women serving in senior positions at technology companies and her stepping down also has a symbolic impact.

“Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere," Page and Brin said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for all she’s done over the last 25 years."

Neal Mohan, who is currently serving as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) at YouTube will take the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after Wojcicki. As CPO, Mohan was responsible for YouTube products and user experience over all platforms globally.

