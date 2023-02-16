YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigns, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be new CEO
- Wojcicki said that she wants to spend more time with her family, health and personal projects
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube Susan Wojcicki has resigned from her role, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc informed on Thursday. Wojcicki said that she wants to spend more time with her family, health, and personal projects. Indian-American Neal Mohan will take command of the company after Wojcicki.
