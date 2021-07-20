Youtube enters social commerce in India with simsim acquisition

“We started simsim with the mission of helping users across India shop online with ease, enabled through small sellers and brands showcasing and selling their products using the power of content by trusted influencers. Being a part of the YouTube and Google ecosystem furthers simsim in its mission. We cannot think of a better ecosystem in which to build simsim, in terms of technology, reach, creator networks and culture," said simsim founders - Amit Bagaria, Kunal Suri and Saurabh Vashishtha, in a joint statement.