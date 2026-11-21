Google-owned YouTube is nearing a multibillion-dollar settlement with school districts across the US over allegations that its video platform was designed to be addictive and had harmed students' mental health, people familiar with the matter said.

YouTube has reached an agreement in principle to pay around $3 billion to thousands of school districts, according to people who requested anonymity while discussing confidential details. If finalised, the settlement would become the largest corporate payout ever secured by school districts in the US.

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The proposed agreement also includes additional product safeguards aimed at protecting teenagers. Google spokesperson José Castaneda declined to comment on the settlement. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs who are jointly leading the school district cases in federal court also declined to comment.

YouTube settlement could help Google avoid major legal battle If finalised, the agreement would help YouTube avoid a potentially extensive wave of litigation involving schools, which represent a significant part of its business ecosystem.

The platform has become deeply integrated into students' lives, both within and outside US classrooms. Google's Chromebook is also the most widely used laptop among students in the country.

Several teachers rely on YouTube for educational and instructional content, making schools a particularly important legal battleground for the company.

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The settlement could therefore help YouTube address the legal challenges posed by school districts while introducing additional safeguards for teenage users.

As the settlement over addiction claims is finalized, Google has faced a separate backlash with schools over its refusal to block AI chatbot features from search tools used by students. On Thursday, hundreds of Google employees urged their employer to allow schools to use Google Search without AI chatbots and the controversy is ongoing.

YouTube deal comes amid growing global scrutiny of social media The deal, which is contingent on a majority of the school districts signing on, will likely take a few months to officially finalize. This litigation marks one of the few times that the districts have exercised their collective action against a corporation in a mass tort, where multiple lawsuits are bundled together to streamline the pretrial process but each case is handled independently.

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YouTube’s historic deal with schools comes amid a global backlash against social media, with growing concerns that the companies profit at the expense of their teen users’ mental health. More than 10,000 lawsuits have been filed against YouTube, Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc. and TikTok Inc. in the past five years by schools, individuals and state attorneys general, accusing them of creating products as addictive as cigarettes and targeting them to minors, just like Big Tobacco.

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The lawsuits claim that the platforms’ features, including limitless scrolling and autoplay video, have warped a generation of children, causing addiction, depression, anxiety, eating disorders and suicide. In August, Meta reached a landmark deal involving almost every US state in which the company agreed to pay as much as $18 billion and to make sweeping product changes, including a two-hour daily limit on teen scrolling.

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While individual plaintiffs are seeking compensation for personal losses, the school districts want reimbursement for the institutional costs of social media addiction – including burgeoning mental health and counseling services for students. The districts have argued that the companies knew about the mental health risks for youth, but failed to design features to reduce the addictive nature of the products. (Thousands of the individual personal-injury lawsuits against YouTube remain active.)

The first bellwether social-media addiction trial involving a claim by a school was scheduled to begin in June, but all four defendants settled with the rural Kentucky school district a month before. The companies paid a combined $27 million to avoid trial with the Breathitt County School District, which is nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and has fewer than 2,000 students.

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In that earlier settlement, YouTube negotiated a payout of slightly more than $2 million and was the only company that also agreed to provide the district with training programs, according to documents released under Kentucky’s open records law. Meta paid $9 million while Snap and TikTok each paid $8 million. In written statements, the companies said they had resolved the case amicably and would continue to invest in stronger safeguards for their users.

The next federal case centers on a school district in Tucson, Arizona, with about 40,000 students. The trial is scheduled to begin in February before a judge in Oakland, California, who is overseeing all the school district cases. Three defendants remain: Meta, TikTok and Snap.

(With inputs from news agency Bloomberg)

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