YouTube, Gmail most impacted by service outage that lasted several minutes

Multiple Google services were disrupted by a service outage that started at 5.20 pm IST and lasted several minutes. YouTube and Gmail were the most impacted out of all the Google services that were disrupted, according to Downdetector, an online platform which tracks and provides a real time overview of service outages.

Downdetector recorded over 37,000 outage reports on YouTube and over 12,000 on Gmail. Among the least impacted were Hangouts and Google Play with 300 and 600 outage reports, respectively.

The outage started at 5.20 pm with YouTube and by 5.23 pm Google, Gmail and Google Drive were down. At 5.27 pm, Google Meet and Hangouts went down and by 5.31 pm Google Play services were impacted.

No connection, app not loading, unable to log in and unable to send or receive messages were some of the most reported issues.

The outage numbers recorded by Downdetector are collected from multiple sources including social media platforms such as Twitter and outage reports submitted by users on their website and app. The actual number of outages can be much higher.

Google is yet to give a statement on the cause of the outage, however, they have officially acknowledged the Gmail outage on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard and assured users that the problem has been resolved for vast majority of users.

Google services have suffered multiple outages this year. In August, Gmail, Drive and Docs were disrupted for six hours. In November, YouTube suffered a major outage that lasted up to 24 hours.

Service outages can be caused by multiple factors such as power outages, system overloads and configuration errors. Outside factors such as cyberattacks can also disrupt services, but they usually last longer, if successful.

