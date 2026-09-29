YouTube India’s creative ecosystem contributed over ₹18,000 crore to GDP in 2025

YouTube’s economic footprint in India expanded in 2025, with its creative ecosystem contributing over ₹18,000 crore to GDP and supporting more than 960,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs, according to its 2025 Impact Report released on Tuesday.

In 2024, YouTube’s creative ecosystem had contributed over ₹16,000 crore to India’s GDP and supported more than 930,000 FTE jobs, according to the previous report. The report quoted figures from the economic research and consulting firm Oxford Economics.

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Creator incomes rise India’s creator pool has grown more than fourfold, from 0.96 million people in 2020 to 4.12 million in 2025, according to a 2026 report by the Indian School of Business and HashFame.

As the pool expands, brands are also changing how they assess creators, with greater emphasis on audience quality, engagement and outcomes rather than follower counts alone, a Mint report said earlier.

Against this backdrop, the report said the number of YouTube channels in India making six figures or more in rupee revenue rose by over 30% year-on-year.

Among creators earning money from the platform, 73% said YouTube was their primary source of income, up from nearly two-thirds in the previous report covering 2024. The report also said 93% of creators with a media or entertainment career started that career on YouTube.

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Child safety guardrails As India weighs tighter precautions for children on social media, YouTube is highlighting its safeguards for younger users.

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Mint reported on Tuesday that the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to examine statutory safeguards for users below 18, including whether platforms should prevent them from independently creating accounts and whether parental consent or age-verification mechanisms should be required.

YouTube says its own products are “age-appropriate by design”, with YouTube Kids, supervised accounts and parental controls built into its offering for younger users. The report said 74% of parents who use the platform consider YouTube or YouTube Kids for children under 13 important to their children’s discovery of the world.

It also cited an August 2025 survey conducted by Ipsos in India, where 92% of parents of 10 to 17-year-olds who had used supervised-account tools agreed that the content their child viewed was appropriate for their age.

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The creator economy is also generating work beyond individual channels. Creators earning money from YouTube supported more than 300,000 apprentices in the past year, while 73% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a YouTube channel said their presence on the platform helped expand their business beyond YouTube.

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The report also points to creators hiring editors, camera operators and other professionals, with creative clusters emerging in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.

About the Author Rudrani Chattopadhyay Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller t...Read More ✕ Rudrani Chattopadhyay Rudrani Chattopadhyay is a Mumbai-based journalist. At Mint, she covers the creator economy and education, with a particular interest in the smaller trends taking shape across digital media. She believes every trend has a story behind it and likes digging into the people, ideas and shifts that sit beneath what is immediately visible. Before joining Mint, she worked at The Statesman in Kolkata, where she started as an intern before working as a sub-editor on the print news desk. She holds a master’s degree in Media Science and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta. Rudrani keeps too many tabs open in her mind, is a raging maximalist and has a soft spot for historical fiction and feminist literature. She is happiest when in the company of coffee.