The new offering will be part of a three-pronged strategy providing financial education under a programme called ‘Quest’, data (under the ‘Ticker’ brand) and investment advisory. Kamra plans to offer all three services for a subscription fee of ₹500 per month. “We plan to allow people to create their own stock portfolios and execute transactions through a platform akin to Smallcase. We have already tied up with some brokers for this," he said. “For direct mutual funds also, we are planning to introduce an app. Execution for both stocks and funds will be free of cost and available to all users, whether or not they subscribe to the Finology products," he said.

Kamra’s team will deliver the service partly through an investment advisory license and partly through a research analyst license. Finology currently has 15,000 subscribers a number that Kamra plans to expand by 10,000 per month, he said in response to a Mint query.

However, Kamra plans to bootstrap (self fund) the new offerings. “We do receive interest from venture capital from time to time, but we prefer to fund this ourselves in order to not be compelled to chase quarterly targets. Over the next year we will invest ₹5 crore in this expansion," he told Mint.

Post pandemic, social media influencers such as Kamra, Rachna Ranade, and Ankur Warikoo have seen a huge expansion in their follower counts. Currently influencers earn revenues through sponsorships and by selling tickets to online courses designed by them. Influencers such as Sayli Rai and Niyati Thaker have also developed large audiences over Instagram. However social media content remains a relatively unregulated space with no specific rules framed for this purpose by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

