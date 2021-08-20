YouTube influencer Pranjal Kamra plans expansion into investment advisory

The new offering will be part of a three-pronged strategy providing financial education under a programme called ‘Quest’, data (under the ‘Ticker’ brand) and investment advisory. Kamra plans to offer all three services for a subscription fee of ₹500 per month. “We plan to allow people to create their own stock portfolios and execute transactions through a platform akin to Smallcase. We have already tied up with some brokers for this," he said. “For direct mutual funds also, we are planning to introduce an app. Execution for both stocks and funds will be free of cost and available to all users, whether or not they subscribe to the Finology products," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}