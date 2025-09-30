YouTube is paying $24.5 million to settle the Trump lawsuit. Why?

YouTube has agreed to pay $22 million to settle a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump following the suspension of his account over the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to a court filing on Monday.

The video-sharing platform, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is the latest Big Tech firm to settle with Trump after he filed legal challenges over his widespread deplatforming by major technology companies in the aftermath of January 6.

The $22 million will go toward Trump's latest construction project at the White House, through a nonprofit called Trust for the National Mall, which is “dedicated to restoring, preserving, and elevating the National Mall, to support the construction of the White House State Ballroom,” per a notice of settlement filing in a California federal court, AFP reported.

Besides the $22 million to Trump's ballroom venture, YouTube agreed to payments of $2.5 million to a host of other Trump allies, including the American Conservative Union.

What has YouTube been sued for? Major platforms removed Trump after January 6 amid worries he would promote further violence with bogus claims that voter fraud caused his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

The platform blocked Trump from uploading new content on January 12, 2021, pointing to "concerns about the ongoing potential for violence." The move came in parallel to actions by Facebook and Twitter that also suspended Trump's ability to post after the January 6 upheaval.

The 79-year-old Republican took social media companies and YouTube to court, claiming he was wrongfully censored.

Trump's lawyers maintained he was kicked off under “non-existent or broad, vague and ever-shifting standards,” according to the original July 2021 complaint against YouTube and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Trump's posting privileges were curbed after more than 140 police officers were injured in hours of clashes with pro-Trump rioters wielding flagpoles, baseball bats, hockey sticks and other makeshift weapons, along with Tasers and canisters of bear spray. They wanted to block Congress from certifying Biden's win.

Free speech violation? Legal experts have seen Trump's claims against the tech giants as shaky at best, noting that the First Amendment of the US Constitution bars the government, but not a private actor, from restricting speech.

YouTube "is not a state actor and it's exercise of editorial discretion over its private service does not implicate Plaintiffs' First Amendment rights," the company said in a December 2021 rebuttal to Trump's brief.

However, tech and media companies have greenlighted settlements to Trump since his return to office as they await action from Washington on major matters affecting their businesses.

Big questions facing YouTube and Google/Alphabet include a trial in Virginia in which a federal court is weighing a request from government lawyers to order the breakup of the search engine giant's ad technology business.

In February, Elon Musk's X settled for about $10 million in a Trump lawsuit against the company and its former chief executive, Jack Dorsey.

In January, just days after President Trump’s inauguration, Meta agreed to pay $25 million to settle a complaint filed by Trump, with $22 million of that amount designated to fund his future presidential library.

Media companies have also reached settlements with Trump in cases that legal experts consider questionable. For instance, Paramount Global agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump alleged was unfairly edited. This settlement came as Paramount was seeking regulatory approval for its acquisition by Skydance.

In July, the Federal Communications Commission approved the $8 billion takeover of Paramount.

Google declined to comment on the reasons behind the settlement. Trump’s YouTube account, however, has been restored since 2023. The $22 million settlement is a minor financial hit for Alphabet, which boasts a market value close to $3 trillion — up roughly $600 billion, or 25%, since Trump returned to the White House.

The settlement disclosure came just a week before a scheduled court hearing on October 6 with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in Oakland, California.