YouTube paid ₹21,000 crore to Indian content creators in 3 years, will invest ₹850 crore in country: CEO Neal Mohan

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on Thursday said that the video streaming platform is planning to more than ₹850 crore in India to support the country's creators, artists and media companies, and accelerate their growth.

In the last three years alone, YouTube has paid ₹21,000 crore to creators, artists, and media companies all across India, Mohan said at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.

“In the next two years, YouTube will invest over ₹850 crore to accelerate the growth of Indian creators, artists, and media companies. And these aren't just numbers, they're tangible impact, forging countless career and business pathways for a vibrant new India,” he said, speaking at a session on ‘Powering the Creator Economy in India’.

He also said that last year content produced in India racked up 45 billion hours of watch time from viewers outside of the country.

Terming India as a "creator nation," he said that over 100 million channels from the country uploaded content onto YouTube in the last year with more than 15,000 of those channels having over 1 million subscribers.

“That's up from 11,000 channels just a few months ago. And YouTube has enabled these creators and countless more to not only share their passion with the world, but also build loyal fandoms and successful businesses,” Mohan said.

PM Modi has more followers than any other leader worldwide Indian creators exemplify what is special about India-- the ability to share history, culture, and passion with viewers in every corner of the world, Mohan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership has made India a beacon for creators all over the world, which is evident by his own remarkable digital presence, Neal Mohan said.

The YouTube CEO noted than “with over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, the Prime Minister has the largest YouTube following of any head of government in the world”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the WAVES 2025, India's first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai today.