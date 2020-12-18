YouTube says more Indians are watching ads in local languages online

NEW DELHI: There's a clear shift in consumer preference for vernacular content online with more users watching ads in local languages online, said streaming platform YouTube while releasing its first regional language Ads Leaderboard report on Friday.

The Ads Leaderboard is a list of ads and promoted videos that engaged viewers during the second half of the year. The list is determined by an algorithm that factors in paid views, organic views and audience retention (how much of a video people watched).

The Google owned streaming platform said that the list of the top 10 most-watched ads spanning the second half of 2020 encompasses advertising in six regional Indian languages including Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada and Telugu. It is indicative of the increasing recognition by marketers that consumers are more likely to consider a purchase when they are reached in their preferred language.

YouTube said that the watch time jumped 45% in July this year since the same time in 2019, with regional language content being one of the strongest drivers of this growth. According to the September 2019 Google/Kantar Video Landscape Research, 93% of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in regional languages.

“Today, 1 out 3 Indians consumes online video. YouTube’s appeal is in its ability to host diversity of content, which includes languages, and build strong, authentic connections based on this. What’s heartening to see is that brands are being agile, and creating marketing assets especially to reach users in different languages," said Sapna Chadha, senior director of marketing for Southeast Asia & India, Google.

The top regional ads mentioned are between July and December this year.

The Taste of India campaign in Tamil by Amul topped the list with over 8 lakh views, followed by Entri app campaign (Malyalam) and Goodknight (Bengali). Other key ads on the list include PNG Jewellers (Marathi), Byju's Sudeep+Body ad (Kannada), Muhurat at home by Kalyan Jewellers (Tamil), Malabar Gold & Diamonds (Telugu), Flipkart Big Billion Days (Kannada), Cadbury Celebrations Rakhi campaign (Bengali), Colgate India campaign on a retired school teacher Sujit Chattopadhyay (Bengali).

