YouTube Shows Progress in Subscriber Race With Spotify, Netflix

YouTube is gaining ground in a field where it’s long trailed behind rivals: Getting consumers to pay.

Google’s video service now has 30 million paid subscribers for its ads-free offering and 3 million for its cord-cutting product, YouTube TV, the company announced on Thursday during its blowout third-quarter earnings report.

Advertising still accounts for the lion’s share of YouTube’s business -- the company racked up $5 billion in ad sales last quarter. But the subscriber numbers show some progress in the company’s long effort to turn its massive catalog of music videos and clips into paid offerings that compete with Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA. YouTube has added 10 million paying customers for its main service and about 1 million for YouTube TV since February, the last time Alphabet Inc.’s Google disclosed the figures.

With more than 2 billion monthly users, many of whom listen to music as well as watch video clips, YouTube may be the largest music service on the planet. But the company has frequently shifted its strategy around charging for music. Last quarter, Google finally merged its two music services into one, YouTube Music, which lets people watch videos without ads for $9.99 a month.

Spotify Thursday reported 144 paying subscribers as of Sept. 30. Apple Inc. said it had more than 60 million subscribers to its music service in June of 2019.

During the pandemic, YouTube’s overall audience on television sets has shot up. Some of that increase came from viewers paying for YouTube TV, which lets people stream a package of cable channels for $65 a month. (YouTube raised the price from $50 in June.) YouTube TV’s 3 million subscribers for the quarter is slightly more than the total that had been estimated by MoffettNathanson, a media research firm, and the uptick came as paid TV subscribers are falling.

The steady dropoff in traditional pay TV numbers “clearly benefits YouTube," said Rich Greenfield, an analyst at LightShed Partners, who described YouTube TV as the strongest offering in the category. “That said, still shocking that they only have 3 million subscribers with by far the best product in the market."

On the earnings call, Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told investors that YouTube’s paid products carried higher content costs than its ad-supported business, but that the company was continuing to invest in subscriptions. “We are early," she said.









