YouTube Shows Progress in Subscriber Race With Spotify, Netflix

During the pandemic, YouTube’s overall audience on television sets has shot up. Some of that increase came from viewers paying for YouTube TV, which lets people stream a package of cable channels for $65 a month. (YouTube raised the price from $50 in June.) YouTube TV’s 3 million subscribers for the quarter is slightly more than the total that had been estimated by MoffettNathanson, a media research firm, and the uptick came as paid TV subscribers are falling.