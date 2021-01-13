Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least one week
FILE PHOTO: YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for at least one week

1 min read . 10:53 AM IST ANI

  • A recent video on Trump's channel had incited violence, YouTube told CNN and the video has now been removed
  • Facebook has suspended Trump's account 'indefinitely,' while Twitter has banned Trump completely

New York: YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trump's channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform's policies, the company said Tuesday evening.

New York: YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trump's channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform's policies, the company said Tuesday evening.

A recent video on Trump's channel had incited violence, YouTube told CNN and the video has now been removed. However, YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump "the strike", but said that after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A recent video on Trump's channel had incited violence, YouTube told CNN and the video has now been removed. However, YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump "the strike", but said that after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It was reported that YouTube had been the only remaining major social media platform not to have suspended Trump in some fashion. Facebook has suspended Trump's account "indefinitely," while Twitter has banned Trump completely.

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days--which may be extended," it added.

The video-sharing platform added that it will be taking the extra step of disabling comments underneath videos on Trump's channel. The company's policy state that earning a second strike will result in a two-week suspension and three strikes will result in a permanent ban.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.