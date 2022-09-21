YouTube to let Shorts creators in India monetise from early 2023

YouTube’s monetisation plan comes as similar plans have rolled out from various platforms. Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, has announced the intent to allow creators to monetise their work. In June this year, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said that while the company eventually plans to set-up a revenue sharing model with its creators to monetize their content on the platforms, it will likely put off such a model to onboard more creators on the platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}