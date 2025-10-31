Subscribe

No YouTube TV-Disney deal yet, subscribers may get $20 credit as ABC, ESPN, other 21 channels go dark

Google's YouTube TV said that Disney's channels, including ESPN and ABC, are not currently available on its platform.

Akriti Anand
Updated31 Oct 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Disney-owned ESPN's logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati.
Disney-owned ESPN's logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. (AP)

Google's YouTube TV said on Thursday that Disney's channels, including ESPN and ABC, are not currently available on its platform as the two companies failed to reach a new licensing deal.

YouTube TV said in a post on social media platform X, “Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney's TV products."

“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library,” YouTube TV said in a series of posts.

Subscribers may get $20 credit if…

Google's YouTube said in the statement that it's their goal to restore Disney content to YouTube TV, but “if we can't reach an agreement and their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $20 credit.”

It said one can continue to watch Disney’s sports programming by signing up for ESPN directly.

List of affected YouTube TV channels

  1. ABC
  2. ESPN
  3. ESPN2
  4. Freeform
  5. FX
  6. FXX
  7. Disney Junior
  8. SEC Network
  9. Nat Geo
  10. Nat Geo Wild
  11. Disney Channel
  12. ESPNU
  13. FXM
  14. ABC News Live
  15. ACC Network
  16. Disney XD
  17. Localish
  18. ESPNews
  19. ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)
  20. Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)
  21. Nat Geo Mundo (Spanish Plan)

Affected add-ons

  1. 4K Plus

2. Spanish Plus

YouTube TV, one of the biggest pay-TV distributors in the US, has been locked in a string of negotiations with legacy media companies this year.

Earlier this month, the company, after a difficult negotiation period, reached a deal with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal to keep NBC shows such as "Sunday Night Football" and "America's Got Talent" on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also struck deals with Fox and Paramount earlier this year after contract negotiations threatened networks from going dark on the Google-owned service.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that Disney was committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.

FAQs

When will Disney content return to YouTube TV?

YouTube TV said it will continue to negotiate with Disney in the hopes of achieving a resolution. It, however, said it "can’t speculate at this point about when that may happen or if their content will be restored on the platform.”

What happens to recordings of Disney content in my library?

Recordings of Disney content will be removed. “If we’re able to reach an agreement with Disney and bring their content back to YouTube TV, subscribers will regain access to recordings that were previously in their library,” YouTube TV said.

Can I still watch Disney content in 4K?

No, all Disney content on YouTube TV, including content in the 4K Plus add-on is not available.

Can I still watch Spanish Plus Content?

No, all Disney content on YouTube TV, including Spanish Plus content including ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español, and Nat Geo Mundo is not available.

