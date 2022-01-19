NEW DELHI: Social gaming company WinZO has roped in independent content creator Ajey Nagar, better known as YouTuber ‘CarryMinati,’ as its brand ambassador.

As a part of this strategic collaboration, the content creator will generate gaming-centric content that is interactive, unique, and relatable for the company exclusively on his streaming channel ‘Carryislive’ and a solo integration on his primary YouTube channel ‘CarryMinati’. The company said he is a fast-rising digital phenomenon who enjoys a massive cumulative fan following of over 50 million for his inimitable comic skits and rib-tickling roasting videos will interest their users.

Carry Minati has a 50 million-plus collective digital following and is the most subscribed YouTuber in Asia and India.

The 22-year-old Delhi-based YouTuber said, “India is at the epicenter of a swiftly growing trillion-dollar global gaming opportunity. The country is the largest market for mobile games, contributing to nearly 40% of the worldwide downloads, which speaks volumes about the untapped potential of the social gaming community. It is important that visionaries in the marketplace join hands to discover and develop this untapped industry to build a robust ecosystem."

Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of the firm added, “Gaming is rapidly evolving and isn’t limited to only playing anymore. The advent of live streaming and community engagement has resulted in the evolution of a 360-degree gaming ecosystem, which Carry Minati has been at the forefront of. We are thrilled to have him onboard. We collectively hope to further our vision of promoting the spirit of winning and culturally relevant content across Bharat."

Last month it had forged a partnership with Ranveer Singh-starrer film ‘83’ to be its sports brand partner.

It also has secured principal sponsorships for two major sporting teams Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates.

The brand also launched its multilingual brand campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer Piyush Pandey with an aim to establish itself as the preferred destination for interactive entertainment.

The company has raised $100 million and is backed by investment funds including Kalaari Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, Maker’s Fund, Courtside Ventures and Pags Group.

India's mobile gaming sector will grow from $1.5 billion of revenue in 2020 to $5 billion by 2025, according to a report published by VC fund Sequoia and management consultancy BCG.

The main driver of the growth, the company said, has been affordable internet connectivity and a rise in the penetration of smartphones, backed by an increased focus on vernacular and socially relevant content. Approximately, one in every five mobile game downloads worldwide is from India, it added. Ahead of markets such as the U.S. and Brazil, India was the leading country for the first half of 2021, reaching 4.8 billion downloads.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.