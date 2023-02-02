YouTuber Ajey Nagar who goes by the moniker CarryMinati and his business partner Deepak Char have picked up stake in Mumbai-based Big Bang Esports Private Limited. The two have collectively taken a 10% stake in the esports division of Big Bang Media Ventures. The company is owned by film producer Madhu Mantena and former banker Ravneet Gill. The esports company intends to build and establish its upcoming property Asia Open Esports Championship along with Nagar.In December 2022, International Esports Federation (IESF) announced its strategic partnership with Big Bang Esports to launch the inaugural edition of the championship. IESF is a global governing body for esports. It was founded in 2008 by nine member nations and now has 130 member federations from five continents. Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, on the other hand, is the co-promoter of content houses Phantom Films & Mythoverse Studios﻿, and the founding investor of creator-led businesses like Collective Artists Network, BGBNG Music and Big Bang Social etc.The championship will begin February and will witness participation from about 40 countries in Asia and the Middle East. It will be conducted virtually in its inaugural edition and will have four esports titles, eFootball, Dota2, Clash of Clans, Real Cricket, and PUBG Mobile (ex-India & Bangladesh).CarryMinati said, “I am pleased to join the family of Big Bang Esports Pvt. Ltd. and become a stakeholder along with my business partner. India is one of the fastest-growing esports markets in the world. The growth of esports in India has been phenomenal in recent years, and this boom will only gain momentum with more vigour and pace in the coming few years. Esports has held a significant influence in my career trajectory and hence this partnership is a natural fit.."Deepak Char said, “India will emerge as one of the leading gaming capitals of the world in the near future, given that the government has now recognized gaming as a sport and this partnership will open doorways for many exciting developments to occur in the e-sports arena. The development of esports is a movement and needs the support of all stakeholders from the community to make it a success."Mantena added that CarryMinati along with them, will co-create an esports culture that builds not just champion gamers and also celebrates the spirit of participation while rewriting the future of sport.The FICCI-EY media and entertainment report 2022, ‘Tuning into Consumer’, said despite people going back to work as the effects of the pandemic receded, the online gaming segment grew 28% in 2021 to reach ₹101 billion. It said the number of online gamers has increased by 8% from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021 and that over 70% of the segment’s revenue has come from real money gaming.