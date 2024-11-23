YouTube’s do-it-yourself brigade is taking on Netflix and Disney

This means that, as with the rest of media, the future of television looks likely to become ever more targeted and specialised. Just how high the tide of user-generated content can rise remains to be seen. Some YouTubers are experimenting with formats such as game shows or feature films, with mixed results. Some bits of high ground look likely to stay safe: it is hard to see YouTube videos replacing big-budget dramas like “Game of Thrones" or “Stranger Things", which require upfront financing that YouTube’s business model does not provide. In a world of ever more precisely tailored content, those rare TV shows that have true mass-market appeal will be even more valuable. But only because they will become rarer still.