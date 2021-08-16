YPay raises $400,000 in bridge round led by We Founder Circle

“Payments are a thick slice of the entire fintech pie, and have great potential for creativity and convenience. We plan to unleash this potential. YPay card has already facilitated more than 50,000 transactions in a short span of time. We are overwhelmed with the response received so far and aim to serve a larger customer base of 600,000 individuals by the end of this fiscal year," said Navneet Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, YPay.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}