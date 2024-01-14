Yulu eyes debt funding; to expand into new geographies
Yulu plans to raise a significant amount of debt capital to expand into 10-12 additional cities this year and collaborate with Bajaj Auto on two new models.
Bengaluru: Yulu is in talks to raise a ‘large’ debt capital, as the electric bike rental startup aims to bolster its presence in its existing markets, its chief executive officer Amit Gupta said, adding that the company will expand to another 10-12 cities this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message