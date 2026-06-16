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Yum Brands to sell struggling Pizza Hut restaurant chain for $2.7 billion

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Yum Brands to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion
Yum Brands to sell Pizza Hut for $2.7 billion
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Yum Brands said on Tuesday it would sell its Pizza Hut chain for $2.7 billion, at a time when the unit struggles to keep pace with rivals in an increasingly competitive fast-food market and amid cautious consumer spending, news agency Reuters reported.

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