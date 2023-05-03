Home / Companies / News /  Yum Brands Was Finger Lickin’ Good Enough
Back

Colonel Sanders probably would have shown the youngsters the door, but KFC met them halfway. In March a viral TikTok video falsely said the chain was offering free refills on a bucket of chicken to anyone who could finish it in 60 minutes, inviting many to try and be denied more food. The chain turned lemons into lemonade, though, offering a $10 bucket promotion on its app and coupons to disappointed carnivores.

Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout