Yum Brands Was Finger Lickin’ Good Enough

In these straitened times, with stubborn inflation and a possible recession looming, even chains that delivered pleasing quarterly results pointed to signs of “check management"—trading down to cheaper items. That could hurt all restaurants, but Yum’s brands stand out for offering pizazz with value. Taco Bell, in particular, is effective. As Bank of America analysts point out, while it only has 15% of Yum’s restaurants, its average unit volume is close to a quarter of the total, and its share of operating profit last year was more than a third of the total. Even with lower prices and a less-affluent clientele, its restaurant level margins are similar to those of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which analysts don’t even classify as “quick serve." And its margins are far better than the next closest competitor firmly in its category, Del Taco.