Yum Brands Was Finger Lickin’ Good Enough

Colonel Sanders probably would have shown the youngsters the door, but KFC met them halfway. In March a viral TikTok video falsely said the chain was offering free refills on a bucket of chicken to anyone who could finish it in 60 minutes, inviting many to try and be denied more food. The chain turned lemons into lemonade, though, offering a $10 bucket promotion on its app and coupons to disappointed carnivores.
KFC parent Yum Brands’ shareholders should probably view the bucket as half full even as the stock fell in early trading Wednesday. Earnings per share for the quarter fell short of analyst expectations at $1.05 compared with FactSet consensus of $1.13, but the company’s stable of brands is looking strong with same-store sales of 8%, exceeding most estimates. The morning after Starbucks shares also fell following quarterly earnings and a week after McDonald’s produced a more pleasing result, the three are increasingly in a class of their own.
One thing that is becoming clear is that, for quick-serve restaurants, size matters. It is no accident that McDonald’s and Starbucks have such successful digital apps–the two most downloaded globally by far of any restaurant chain. Big companies can sink more into digital development, and their restaurants’ ubiquity makes their apps more useful. They help fast-food chains streamline ordering and offer promotions and loyalty benefits. McDonald’s was downloaded more than Uber or Tinder last year, according to Apptopia, and it got about 40% of sales recently in its top six markets. Yum’s two largest brands, KFC and Taco Bell, are right up there with those two. Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said Wednesday that digital-system sales exceeded 45% in the first quarter.
The challenge of being everywhere, though, is that it seems like you are everywhere. It has been a quarter-century since The Onion ran a satirical story headlined “New Starbucks Opens In Rest Room Of Existing Starbucks." Even customers who give priority to price and convenience crave novelty, which is what helps buzzy, innovative new chains initially spread like wildfire. Like McDonald’s, which has hit some marketing home runs recently, Yum is constantly trying new things and trying to stay in the conversation among its mostly younger customers. For example, in addition to its quick pivot on the viral KFC TikTok rumor, it recently had Taco Bell customers vote on bringing back an old menu item–either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. The former won and is returning temporarily in August.
In these straitened times, with stubborn inflation and a possible recession looming, even chains that delivered pleasing quarterly results pointed to signs of “check management"—trading down to cheaper items. That could hurt all restaurants, but Yum’s brands stand out for offering pizazz with value. Taco Bell, in particular, is effective. As Bank of America analysts point out, while it only has 15% of Yum’s restaurants, its average unit volume is close to a quarter of the total, and its share of operating profit last year was more than a third of the total. Even with lower prices and a less-affluent clientele, its restaurant level margins are similar to those of Chipotle Mexican Grill, which analysts don’t even classify as “quick serve." And its margins are far better than the next closest competitor firmly in its category, Del Taco.
Before any pending changes in profit forecasts, Yum was trading at 26.4 times prospective earnings, according to FactSet–in line with a broad index of restaurants and peer McDonald’s. Before its 2016 spinoff of Yum China, its shares typically fetched a discount. Given its increasingly impressive digital moat and likely resilience in a recession, Yum deserves to be in the same price bucket.