Yuvraj Singh-backed Wellversed acquires fitness coaching firm Sportfit

Wellversed will continue to scale and strengthen its health transformation programme by incorporating Sportfit’s proprietary coaching methodology and technology for diet and fitness coaching. This will help Wellversed, which has already enabled over 12,000 heath transformations, expand its portfolio of health transformation programmes to athletic transformations as well. With Sportfit onboard, the startup aims to enable over 100,000 paid transformations by the end of 2021, the company said in a statement.

“The acquisition strengthens our position as the fastest growing health transformation player in the country. With the acquisition of Sportfit, we are equipped to cater to all kinds of fitness outcomes that the consumers need," said Aanan Khurma, co-founder and CEO, Wellversed.

The acquisition will also augment the "Wellness Servicing" team at Wellversed, taking the total strength of the company to around 100 people.

With its last Pre-Series A funding round, the startup claims to achieve a valuation close to ₹100 crores. The company has a strong presence in metropolitan and tier-I cities and aims at expanding across tier-II cities as well as expanding overseas in the near future.

Sportfit, started by Aaris Kalra in early 2019, allows users to book physical activities and health coaching across 100+ athletic venues in Delhi-NCR. Kalra will now lead the sales of health transformations at Wellversed, along with other team members of Sportfit in business development roles.

“Something that excites me about Wellversed is the strong coupling between genuine nutrition products and health coaching that is an integral part of their approach... Since Wellversed excels in the nutrition supply-chain and has hundreds of perfectly crafted functional food products in its portfolio, it increases the pace of health and athletic transformations multiple times," said Aaris Kalra, founder, Sportfit.

