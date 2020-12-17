Yuvraj Singh-backed Wellversed acquires fitness coaching firm Sportfit

Wellversed will continue to scale and strengthen its health transformation programme by incorporating Sportfit’s proprietary coaching methodology and technology for diet and fitness coaching. This will help Wellversed, which has already enabled over 12,000 heath transformations, expand its portfolio of health transformation programmes to athletic transformations as well. With Sportfit onboard, the startup aims to enable over 100,000 paid transformations by the end of 2021, the company said in a statement.