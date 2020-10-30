Yuvraj Singh invests in nutrition healthcare startup Wellversed

Former cricketer turned entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in Wellversed, a full-stack nutrition brand. The pre-series A investment from Singh’s YWC Ventures values the two-and-a-half-year-old startup at Rs100 crore, according to the company statement. Besides investing, Singh will be brand ambassador of the startup for 3 years and will be closely working with the founding team to scale the business.

The funding will help Wellversed scale expansion into newer markets, upgrade technology, and strengthen the company’s supply chain and research and development. The company has already gained a strong presence in metropolitan and tier-1 cities and aims at expanding across tier-2 cities as well as entering new international markets in the future.

“During my battle with cancer, I realized the importance of maintaining a good nutrition regime for our overall health and wellness. Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted. It is not just another nutrition brand to me, it’s a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem," said Yuvraj Singh, Founder, YWC Ventures.

Singh had earlier made investments in diagnostic labs aggregator Healthians, AR/VR based tech startup HoloSuit and JetSetGo, a marketplace for private jets and helicopters.

Wellversed was started by Aanan Khurma with the goal of healthspan maximization while pursuing his research into clinical nutrition, along with Ripunjay Chachan and Aditya Seth who are alumni of the Stanford Biodesign.

“Yuvraj Singh has a high synergy with our brand in terms of the change that we aim to bring to the society at large. He has high faith in the intent and expertise of our team, as we take on the challenge of redefining the way food and nutrition is perceived and consumed by people," said Aanan Khurma, co-founder and chief executive officer, Wellversed.

Wellversed has products that span across 8 nutrition regimes with its health food brand Ketofy. The company fulfils 50,000 product units per month and has witnessed a robust growth of over 250% in the last year.

Khurma claims that the brand has facilitated more than 12,000 health transformation plans for weight loss, skin health, hair care and sexual health, over 40% of the company’s revenue is direct-to-consumer through their own website. Wellversed products are available across 25 online channels including their own website, Amazon, LBB, Big Basket, 1MG, Healthkart, Qtrove, Milk Basket and more.

