Z3Partners marks final close of its debut fund at 550 crore

Through the fund, Z3Partners plans to make concentrated bets with about 8 - 10 investments in digital and tech startups across industries such as software-as-a-service, fintech, e-commerce, business-to-business commerce, agritech, big data, consumer-tech , it said in a statement. The investments will have an average ticket size of ₹50 crore to ₹80 crore (around $6 million to $10 million). It has another deal in the pipeline, and expects to close all its investments in the next 24 months.