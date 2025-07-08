Z47 to raise $300-400 million maiden fund, its first since Matrix split

Mumbai: Z47, formerly Matrix Partners India, is in early discussions to raise its first fund, multiple people aware of the matter told Mint . The fund is likely to target a corpus of $300-400 million and could be launched sometime next year, they said.

The investment firm is currently in talks with potential investors and is also exploring partial exits from some portfolio companies to demonstrate interim liquidity.

“It is in conversations with various investors for the new fund. The current focus is to sell some stakes in its portfolio companies to show interim liquidity as this is their first venture post the split," said two people cited above.

Z47 declined to comment.

In today’s cautious fundraising climate, showing distributed capital has become a crucial signal for private equity and venture capital firms seeking to raise successor funds. Z47 is eyeing secondary stake sales in companies such as Ola, OfBusiness, Razorpay, and Dailyhunt, which could fetch around $150–180 million, as per an Economic Times report last year. Talks are underway with other funds for a potential portfolio sale transaction.

Z47, which ended its partnership with the US firm, has backed startups across consumer and enterprise tech sectors. Its portfolio includes OneCard, Captain Fresh, Country Delight, Jupiter, MoEngage, and Zupee, among others.

Historically, Z47 has exited investments in companies like Avail, CreditVidya, Five Star Business Finance, ITZ Cash, Muthoot Finance, and Ola Electric through a mix of strategic sales and IPOs.

“OfBusiness and Razorpay are also expected to tap the public markets in the near future and are likely to give exits to some of their existing investors in the process," one of the people added.

The new fund will come more than two years after the firm closed its fourth fund with a corpus of over $550 million, which focused on seed, early-stage, and early growth investments across sectors in India.

Z47’s effort mirrors a broader fundraising revival in Indian venture capital. Peak XV Partners, the rebranded Sequoia India & SEA, is also in early talks to raise a new India-Southeast Asia fund of up to $1.4 billion—its first since the split from Sequoia Capital. The fund is likely to be raised by the end of the current financial year, Mint reported earlier.

In parallel, Peak XV has exited in part or full from several portfolio companies over the past 12–18 months, including Porter, Rebel Foods, HealthKart, Finova, K12 Techno, and Cloudnine Hospitals. It has also pared stakes in listed and pre-IPO firms such as Ixigo, Awfis, Go Digit General Insurance, Blackbuck, Zomato, Mamaearth, Truecaller, Indigo Paints, Five Star Business Finance, and MobiKwik.

Several other Indian investment firms, including Kedaara, ChrysCapital, Stellaris Venture Partners, India Quotient, Sixth Sense Ventures, Prime Ventures, Accel, A91 Partners, Cornerstone VC, and Bessemer Venture Partners, have also returned to the market to raise new funds over the past six to eight months.

Z47 joins the growing list of firms such as Nexus Venture Partners, Lok Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, Peak XV Partners, WEH Ventures, InCred Alternative Investments, Avataar Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Fireside Ventures preparing for fresh fundraises in a market that is showing cautious optimism.