Zaggle partners CASHe to offer affordable, customised credit solutions

Zaggle users can now seamlessly avail a host of new-age, customised credit products from CASHe including personal loans, credit line and BNPL to fulfil their financial needs
Fintech company Zaggle has tied up with CASHe, an AI-driven financial wellness platform, to offer lending facility to salaried professionals on its network. With this partnership, Zaggle aims to offer a host of affordable and customised credit solutions offered by CASHe to millions of users.
"Zaggle aims to expand its product portfolio by offering affordable and instant lending solutions to its users with this collaboration. Zaggle users can now seamlessly avail a host of new-age, customised credit products from CASHe including personal loans, credit line and BNPL to fulfil their financial needs. Users can avail a wide variety of loans ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,00,000 with a repayment tenure of up to 1 year," according to a press release,
Raj N, founder and chairman, Zaggle said, “The pandemic has re-emphasised the importance of providing easy access to credit to the underserved, as well as professionals so as to support broader economic growth. Offering credit to our customers also enhances Zaggle’s product offerings significantly besides providing impetus to our growth momentum. Our customers are now even more empowered to unlock their dreams through credit and turn them into reality."
For CASHe, the partnership will mean latching on to the extensive user base of Zaggle, across its vast network of over 4500 corporate clients. Catering to its core target audience of working professionals, CASHe aims to further enhance its reach for its short-term retail loans and credit line offerings through the partnership. CASHe is eyeing to disburse loans worth Rs. 100 crores, leveraging Zaggle’s network.
V. Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman of CASHe said, “Credit is oil to economy. With the gradual resumption of economic activities, offering working professionals a seamless access to credit is crucial to drive the momentum as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. As part of our Vision 3.0, CASHe is building new partnerships and extending its product suite to cater to a wider range of customers while offering superior user experience entailing just a few taps on the smartphone. We are extremely excited to partner with Zaggle and aim to serve their massive customer base with our top-notch credit products."
The digital lending space is hot and booming in India. More than 80% of Indian millennials are planning on acquiring personal loans for manifold reasons. With the rapid adoption of digitization, the lending landscape in India has changed substantially, and thanks to the FinTech industry, India has seen a massive adoption in bringing flexibility and versatility to the younger audiences for lending, as per the press release.
