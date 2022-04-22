Zappfresh revenue increases, Ebitda loss narrows in FY22

Zappfresh earned B2B revenue from hotels and restaurants but was forced to shut the business at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “So the entire revenue albeit remaining flat in fiscal 2020-21 came from our B2C business and all our sales happen direct-to-consumer (D2C)," Manchanda said. The Gurugram-based company’s Ebitda loss narrowed to about ₹2 crore in FY22 after expanding to ₹12 crore in FY21 from ₹9 crore in 2019-20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}