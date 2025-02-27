Zara parent Inditex brings Bershka to India

New Delhi: Spain's Inditex Group has expanded its footprint in India with the launch of Bershka, its third fast-fashion brand in the country, aimed at young, trend-conscious shoppers. The first Bershka store has opened at Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium mall, alongside the brand’s online debut in India.

Part of Inditex, the world’s largest listed fashion company, Bershka sits at a lower price point than Zara, catering to a younger demographic. Inditex’s global portfolio includes brands such as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home.

Advertisement

Until now, Inditex has operated in India through a joint venture with Tata Group’s Trent Ltd, which manages the distribution of Zara and Massimo Dutti. However, for Bershka, Inditex has taken a direct entry approach, bypassing a local partnership.

With this addition, Inditex now has 26 stores in India.

Inditex competes globally with Sweden’s H&M Group and Japan’s Fast Retailing (Uniqlo). In the first nine months of 2024, Inditex reported €27.4 billion (approximately $29 billion) in sales, marking a 7.1% year-on-year increase.

Bershka’s India offerings include clothing for men, women, and teenagers, available both in stores and online. The brand's BSK Teen line targets 10- to 12-year-olds who are deeply engaged in digital culture and influenced by social media trends, music, and youth-oriented pop culture, according to a statement from the brand.

Advertisement

India’s lifestyle market—covering apparel, beauty, accessories, and footwear—is projected to reach a massive $210 billion by 2028, according to a 2024 report by Bain & Co. and Myntra. While the broader retail sector is experiencing a slowdown, premium fashion and beauty demand remains resilient.

Global fashion players have been aggressively expanding in India to tap into this demand. Over the past decade, brands such as Gap, Shein, H&M, and Uniqlo have entered the market. Last year, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced a multi-year franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd, planning brick-and-mortar stores, regional e-commerce sites, and digital storefronts for its Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands.

Advertisement

In fiscal 2024, Zara India reported sales of ₹2,774.64 crore, up from ₹2,562.50 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, Massimo Dutti India recorded a total income of ₹101.79 crore, up from ₹89.58 crore.

Also read | L'Oréal, Colgate eye opportunity as preference for premium products rises in India