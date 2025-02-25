Fashion brand Zara has reprotedly shut its ‘iconic’ SoBo store, situated in south Mumbai's Fort area after eight years.

Netizens spotted a notice posted on the doors of the 110-year-old, five -storey outlet and shared it on social media.

As per the citizen report, Zara has shut its flagship Mumbai store on February 24. The 51,300 square foot, five-storey store was situated in the 110-year-old Ismail Building in South Mumbai's Fort area.