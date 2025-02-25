Zara shuts ‘iconic’ 5-storey outlet in South Mumbai after 8 years

Fashion brand Zara has reprotedly shut its ‘iconic’ SoBo store, situated in south Mumbai's Fort area after eight years.

Netizens spotted a notice posted on the doors of the 110-year-old, five -storey outlet and shared it on social media.

As per the citizen report, Zara has shut its flagship Mumbai store on February 24. The 51,300 square foot, five-storey store was situated in the 110-year-old Ismail Building in South Mumbai's Fort area.

Zara's Largest Store in Mumbai Opened in 2017 within an heritage listed building at Hatuma Chowk Square (Fort area) in South Mumbai, the store was the fashion brand's largest in the country. A spokesperson had then told Mint that the company is “not opening many stores” but larger stores in India and globally.