ZebPay, a crypto asset exchange, on Monday said it has appointed Geetika Mehta as its chief human resources officer.

Mehta will take the lead on designing and implementing the people strategy, culture transformation, talent management initiatives, and building ZebPay into an organisation for the future, it said, adding that ZebPay has tripled its headcount in the past year and is planning to hire more engineers to continue building industry-first products.

In her last role, Mehta was the chief people officer at Jubilant Industries and has held leadership roles in OYO, Urban Ladder, and Puma prior to that. With a career spanning 15 years across consumer goods, retail, and e-commerce, Mehta possesses rich and progressive HR leadership experience from both premier multinational companies and start-ups, the statement said.

At ZebPay, Mehta will work closely with the leadership team on business transformation and change management projects.

Avinash Shekhar, co-CEO, ZebPay, said, “I am glad to have Geetika on board the ZebPay Ohana (family). We are growing as an organisation and Geetika’s expertise will support ZebPay’s path towards the next phase of development. As we build and launch new industry-first products, I look forward to Geetika’s support towards team expansion and business transformation."

Mehta said in the statement that it is an exciting time for the crypto ecosystem in India which is seeing a dynamic set of talent becoming interested in driving its progress. “We aim to recognise the budding talent in nascent fields that still largely lack specialised expertise, mainly in blockchain development, and hone their skills. I’m looking forward to building an inclusive and supportive culture at ZebPay that encourages upskilling and personal development to align with its overarching objectives," said Mehta.

