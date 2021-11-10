MUMBAI: ZebPay, a crypto asset exchange, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raj Karkara as its chief operating officer. Karkara joined ZebPay as chief business officer in September last year and, recently, was promoted to the role of chief marketing officer.

With this role change, in addition to marketing, Karkara will now directly oversee product management, trade, OTC, global growth and operations (customer service and excellence).

“Karkara comes with over 15 years of experience in the financial services, fintech and e-commerce industries. Previously, he was the co-founder of KansoStrategy, a boutique strategy and consulting firm that works with crypto, e-commerce, payments and fintech clients globally," ZebPay said in a statement.

With this new appointment, ZebPay said it has strengthened its leadership team to enhance market share in India as well as expand into new markets globally. Karkara’s primary responsibility will be to develop actionable business strategies and plans that align with the company’s short-term and long-term objectives, it said.

“He will work closely with ZebPay’s co-CEO, Avinash Shekhar, in setting and driving organizational vision, operational strategy, performance management and hiring needs. Additionally, he will work towards translating the strategy into executable goals for performance and further growth of ZebPay," it said.

Karkara said ZebPay has been innovating and launching new and industry-first products to address the needs of a diverse set of customers ever since its inception in 2014 and he is excited to lead ZebPay as it gears up for further expansion.

“Crypto is booming in India with vast untapped potential for solutions that will make us a global leader. ZebPay is well-positioned to play an integral part and I am looking forward to driving strategies and building on our foundation of product and customer excellence to be the leading crypto exchange in India and globally," he said.

