NEW DELHI: India’s oldest crypto asset exchange, ZebPay, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun Jain as its chief financial officer (CFO). Jain will shape the strategic and long-term financial direction of ZebPay’s business, and will work closely with the organisation’s leadership team to scale the firm and its systems for the next phase of growth.

According to the company, with more than 17 years of experience as a chartered accountant with various startups and multinational companies, Jain possesses strong expertise in financial management, investor relations, fundraising, strategic planning, commercial negotiation, and risk management.

On this appointment, Avinash Shekhar, co-chief executive officer, ZebPay, said, “We welcome Tarun to the ZebPay Ohana (family). We have been working very hard to democratize crypto assets and with Tarun on-board, we are spearheading the growth journey. Tarun’s varied experience in different sectors brings the resilience and acumen needed to help ZebPay reach the last mile of India and make crypto assets a common name in the households. We are looking forward to this change."

Before joining ZebPay, Tarun Jain was CFO for Lithium Urban Technologies, after having succeeded in several leadership positions in organisations such as Zoomcar, Herman Miller, and Warner Bros.

Some of the key focus areas for Jain include planning, implementing, and managing all financial activities of the company. In addition to business planning, he will also be responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and leading strategic business negotiations.

Tarun Jain, CFO, ZebPay, said, “I am excited to begin this journey with ZebPay, a leading player in the emerging Indian crypto industry. I’m looking forward to supporting the development of ZebPay’s business and its suite of industry-first products for crypto investors in India. ZebPay is on a path to becoming the foremost crypto player in India and I’m glad to be leading the financial and strategic direction."

