Targeted at HNIs (high net-worth individuals), trading firms, and corporates, the ZebPay electronic OTC desk offers cost-effective one-click execution of large crypto trade orders instantly at tight spreads with zero fees and minimal slippage. Access is available via API integration or through an easy-to-use trading interface that enables automated trading facilities for all users.

With the OTC desk, ZebPay will address the liquidity crunch in crypto assets as it will allow access to 24/7 deep liquidity to a range of cryptocurrencies and best-in-class price execution across multiple trade pairs.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay, said, “ZebPay aims to create a robust crypto ecosystem and a multi-faceted business where the needs of both the retail and institutional investors are met seamlessly. With ZebPay OTC Desk, we are addressing growing institutional interest in crypto globally and in India. Like other ZebPay products, the OTC Desk also provides a simplified and optimised trading experience coupled with personalised assistance, but specifically for larger volume traders. This will encourage adoption of crypto in the country and help create a mark for India as a major player in this emerging space."

The platform supports clients with access to a credit line for 24-hours post-trade settlement with minimum collateral needs. There are multiple order types such as Immediate-Or-Cancel (IOC), Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) to optimise trading experience as per their tailored needs.

The electronic OTC desk also offers sophisticated APIs for automated trading which suit the needs of trading firms, quant funds, institutions, brokers, corporates, and algorithmic traders. It currently supports multiple fiat currencies and stable coins for global clients such as the US dollar, British pound, euro, Singapore dollar, dirham, Australian dollar, Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and DAI.

Users including HNIs, trading firms, corporates, and institutions will enjoy bespoke services such as in-depth research, analysis, and 24/7 white-glove service.

Nirmal Ranga, chief revenue officer, said, “With the launch of India’s first crypto OTC Desk, ZebPay aims to provide guidance, assistance, and convenience to HNIs and institutional investors for trading in crypto assets. The product will eliminate the struggle of finding deep liquidity and enable the instant execution of large crypto trade orders."

