Zebra Technologies sees upbeat profit on better demand, cost controls

ZEBRA-TECH-RESULTS:Zebra Technologies sees upbeat profit on better demand, cost controls

Reuters
Updated29 Oct 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Zebra Technologies sees upbeat profit on better demand, cost controls
Zebra Technologies sees upbeat profit on better demand, cost controls

(Reuters) -Barcode scanner maker Zebra Technologies forecast fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting on improving demand and better cost controls driven by its restructuring measures.

After a challenging 2023, demand for Zebra's products has been recovering, led by portable mobile-computing devices that workers use across retail, healthcare and other industries.

Each of the company's product divisions - mobile computing, printing and scanning - has shown double-digit growth in the third quarter.

"Mobile computing is leading, from a product perspective, but we're seeing growth in printing and DCS scanners as well. The other area we're seeing growth is in RFID," CEO Bill Burns told Reuters. DCS scanners are handheld devices used to scan barcodes, while RFID refers to an electromagnetic scanning technology.

While Zebra's customers were preferring small- and medium-sized deals over large deals in the first half of the year, there has been some recovery in large deals in the third quarter, and going into the fourth quarter, Burns said.

"(Large deals) were led by retail, e-commerce, and logistics. The seasonality we typically see in our business, where the fourth quarter is an uptick over third quarter, we're actually seeing it this year."

According to Burns, large deals are still yet to reach historical levels. "Everything hasn't recovered equally yet. Some of our customers are placing large orders, and some are still using the capacity they built out during the pandemic."

On an adjusted basis, Zebra expects a fourth-quarter profit between $3.80 and $4.00 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.54, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Results for the third quarter also benefited from a cost-saving initiative that included a voluntary retirement plan meant to reduce labor costs.

(Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Devika Syamnath)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsZebra Technologies sees upbeat profit on better demand, cost controls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.